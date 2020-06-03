Maria Luisa Hernandez, 83, of Mabton died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born April 14, 1937 in Jalisco, Mexico
Viewing and visitation was held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the family home from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral Service were held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial was held at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Maria Luisa’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
