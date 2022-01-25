Maria Perez, 96, of Prosser and formerly of Othello, died January 21, 2022.
She was born March 21, 1925, in General Terán, Nuevo León, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Graveside service will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.
