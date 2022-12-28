Maria R. Gutierrez, 84, of Naches, and formerly of Sunnyside, died Dec. 25, 2022.
She was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Rio Grande City, Texas.
At Maria’s wishes, no formal services will be held. A family celebration of Maria’s life will be held later this summer.
We would like to thank the staff of Cottage in the Meadow for their support and care of our beloved mother during her stay at the Cottage.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home of Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
