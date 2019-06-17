Maria R. Villafan Alvarez, 77, of Sunnyside died June 13, 2019.
She was born July 12, 1941 in Pajacuran, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
