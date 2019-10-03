Maria S. Isiordia, 69, Zillah, died Oct. 2, 2019.
She was born Jan. 27,1950 in Xalisco, Mexico.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct.7, 2019 at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Zillah. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Park in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
