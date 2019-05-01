Maria T. Andrade, 79, Wapato, died April 23, 2019 in Yakima.
She was born Oct. 25, 1939 in Jalisco, Mexico.
Visitation was from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.
Rosary started at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial was held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 25 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato. A second viewing was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.
