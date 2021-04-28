Maria “Veronica” Leyva, 72, of Pasco, formerly of Mabton, died April 20, 2021.
She was born July 30, 1948, in Piedras Negras Coahuila, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church in Mabton, with burial to follow at Mabton Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Veronica’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
