Maria Villalobos, 83, of Pasco died August 14, 2022.
She was born August 14, 1939, in Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the Saint Joseph Catholic Parish, in Sunnyside. Graveside service will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Maria’s memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
