Marshea Alice Sweowat, 64, of Wapato, died July 16, 2019 in Wapato.
She was born Oct. 19, 1954 in Toppenish. A dressing ceremony was held July 19 a at Valley Hills Funeral Home with overnight services held at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan. Burial was held at the Methodist Cemetery in White Swan. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
