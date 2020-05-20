Martin Ozuna, 53, of Yakima (formerly of Sunnyside) died May 12, 2020.
He was born Aug. 21, 1966 in Toppenish.
Visitation was Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary from 4-4:30 p.m. and a Remembrance service from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Private family burial will be held at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Martin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
