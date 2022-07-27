Mary Jane Hernandez Vela, 81, of Grandview died July 19, 2022.
She was born March 29, 1941, in Helena, Montana.
Viewing and visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview with burial to follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish.
Those wishing to sign Mary's online memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
