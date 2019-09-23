Melvin Carl Selander, 82, of Mabton, died Sept. 19, 2019.
He was born June 2, 1937 in Seattle.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 with the recitation of Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to honor his memory may make donations in his name to Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care of Sunnyside or Gonzaga Womens Athletics.
Those wishing to sign Melvin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.
