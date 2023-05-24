Michael Albert Smith, 71, of Benton City died May 16, 2023.
He was born November 30, 1951, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with a graveside service to follow at 12 p.m. at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser.
Those wishing to sign Michael’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
