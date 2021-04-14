Michelle De Vita, 44, of Yakima, and former Lower Valley resident, died April 6, 2021.
She was born April 26, 1976, in Sunnyside.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11 am at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.
Those wishing to sign Michelle’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.