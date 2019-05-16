Mildred Anita Piel, 68, of Wapato, died May 15, 2019 in Yakima.
She was born Aug. 9, 1950 in The Dalles, Ore.
Dressing will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Overnight services will follow at the 1910 Shaker Churchy in White Swan. Burial will be Saturday, May18 in 1910 Shaker Church Cemetery in White Swan.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.