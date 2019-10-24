Monica Martin, 45, Yakima, formerly of Sunnyside, died Oct. 21, 2019.
She was born May 31, 1974 in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 3to 8 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Park in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to honor Monica's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.