Neffy Alcazar, 36, of Sunnyside died May 20, 2022.
He was born January 22, 1986, in Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside and Friday, June 3, 2022, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunnyside, with funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Neffy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.