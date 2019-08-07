Noe Medelez Sr., 71, of Sunnyside died Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born Sept. 9, 1947 in La Grulla, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
