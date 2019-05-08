Olivia Alvarado, 64, of Wapato died May 4, 2019 in Wapato.
She was born Sept. 6, 1954 in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, in Wapato.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Changing Pointe Church in Yakima.
Burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
