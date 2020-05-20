Otilio Sanchez, 70, of Toppenish, formerly of Mabton, died May 14, 2020.
She was born Nov. 18, 1949 in Edinburg, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside with burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Otilio’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
