Pastor Bob G. Unruh, 87, of Sunnyside died May 5, 2022.
He was born July 30, 1934, in Garden City, Kansas.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday May 19, 2022, at Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside, followed by the graveside service at the Outlook Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Pastor Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
