Patty Marie Stafford, 55, Prosser died Dec. 27, 2019.
She was born Oct. 21, 1964 in San Jose, Calif.
The viewing was held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Prosser at 11 a.m. A graveside service followed at the East Prosser Cemetery, as well as a reception back at the church.
Those wishing to sign Patty’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
