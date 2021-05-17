Paul W. Bauer, 82, of Ridgefield, Washington, and former longtime lower valley resident, died May 10, 2021.
He was born March 15, 1939, in Ellensburg.
Viewing and visitation will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Paul's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in care of arrangements.
