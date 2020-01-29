Pedro Danny Gonzales, 36, of Outlook died Jan. 20, 2020.
He was born Oct. 21, 1983
in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation were held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 with Funeral service held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial followed at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Danny’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
