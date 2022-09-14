Pedro Jasso, 76, of Mabton died September 6, 2022.
He was born May 2, 1946, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Pedro’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in care of arrangements.
