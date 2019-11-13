Pedro V. Venegas, Sr., 78, Granger, died Nov. 8, 2019.
He was born Sept. 2, 1941 in Medina Canatlan Durango, Mexico.
A Recitation of Holy Rosary will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
