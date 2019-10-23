Petra Teran Serrano, 71, Grandview, died Oct. 15, 2019.
She was born June 20, 1948 in Tacupa, Michoacán, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation were held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Petra’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
