Phyllis J. Camarata, 60, of Mabton died June 5, 2021.
She was born June 21, 1960, in Sunnyside.
A celebration of her life will be held on June 19, 2021, at Mabton Fire Station, 315 North St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made out to Raymond Camarata to help offset her medical expenses.
Those wishing to sign Phyllis’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
