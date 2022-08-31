Rafael Mendoza, 31, of Sunnyside died August 18, 2022.
He was born June 3, 1991, in Prosser.
Viewing and recitation of the Holy Rosary will take place Monday, August 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Rafael’s online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
