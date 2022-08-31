Ralph Prescott, 97, of Sunnyside died August 25, 2022.
He was born December 21, 2022, in Burlee, Idaho.
Celebration of Life with Military Honors will take place Friday, September 23, at 2 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by a reception at the Sunnyside VFW.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.