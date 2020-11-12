Ramona Campos, 76, of Toppenish died Nov. 4, 2020.
She was born Jan. 23, 1944, in Cortulla, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 19, at Smith Funeral Home Grandview at 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral church service will be Friday, Nov. 20, at Iglesias Del Valle, 308 E. Toppenish Ave., Toppenish at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at the Toppenish Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Those wishing to sign Ramona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements
