Raul E. Jasso, 79, of Grandview died May 5, 2020.
He was born Nov. 8, 1940 in Nueva Rosita Coahaila, Mexico.
Viewing and Visitation will be Monday, May 11, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview for the immediate family only.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview for the immediate family only.
Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Raul’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
