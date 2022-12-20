Rebecca Maria Medina, 80, of Othello died Dec. 12, 2022.
She was born Feb. 18, 1948, in Edinburg, Texas.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., all at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
