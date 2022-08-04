Richard “Rick” F. Rinehold, 64, of Sunnyside died July 27, 2022.
He was born January 30, 1958, in Toppenish.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Seventh Day Adventist Church. Potluck to follow. We would like to thank you all for your thoughts and continuous prayers.
Those wishing to sign Rick’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
