Rita Smith, 89, of Logan, Utah died Jan. 20, 2023.
She was born July 12, 1933, in Craigmont, Idaho.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Prosser, with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Rita’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
