Robert “Bob” S. Kellogg, 85, of Sunnyside died October 21, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1936, in Timer Lake, South Dakota.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Bob’s memory may contribute to the Heart Links Hospice and Palliative Care c/o 3920 Outlook Rd. Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
