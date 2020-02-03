A memorial service for the Robert Harold Searle, 79, of Bonny Ferry, Idaho, will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 327 E. Edison Ave.
He died Oct. 5, 2019.
The son of longtime Sunnyside residents Donald and Ursula Searle he was born Feb. 6, 1940 in Toppenish.
He has lived in Bonners Ferry Idaho since the death of his wife, Glenda Faye Searle who died April 20, 2007.
Interment will be in the church courtyard.
