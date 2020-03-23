Roger Brice Hart, 79, Yakima died March 18, 2020.
He was born July 29, 1940 in Prosser.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer. A special thank you is extended to the staff of Memorial Hospice Services who were a tremendous support, Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside for their respectful care, and the many friends and family who provided comfort and love to all of the Harts.
Those wishing to sign Roger’s online memorial book may do so at funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
