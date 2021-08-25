Ronald A. Bradshaw, 90, of Prosser, and former Grandview resident, died August 17, 2021.
He was born October 26, 1930, in Montgomery, Iowa.
Family interment service was held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens to Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
