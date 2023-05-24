Ruben Jasso, 64, of Grandview died May 19, 2023.
He was born July 12, 1958, in Mabton.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
