Ruby E. Watkins, 90, of Prosser, formerly of Grandview, died June 30, 2020.
She was born April 5, 1930 in Missouri.
Viewing and visitation will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 8:30-11:00 a.m. with funeral service to begin at 11a.m. all at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.
Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery in Grandview. Those wishing to sign Ruby’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home Grandview is in care of arrangements.
