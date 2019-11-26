Rudolpho “Rudy” Samaniego, 59, Sunnyside, died Nov. 21, 2019.
He was born July 26, 1960 in Uvalde, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Rudy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
