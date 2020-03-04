Ruth Dalrymple Marshall Black, 79, of Sunnyside, died March 2, 2020.
She was born Feb. 24, 1941 in Yakima.
A graveside inurnment will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside.
