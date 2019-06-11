Sally Beth Orth, 60, of Grandview died June 7, 2019.
She was born Jan. 9, 1959 in Sunnyside.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Church of the Nazarene, Grandview.
Sally had a kind and generous heart with a knack for blessing others by quietly giving the perfect gifts when they were most needed.
If you would like to honor Sally, consider paying it forward with small quiet acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to Cottage in the Meadow.
Those wishing to sign her online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.