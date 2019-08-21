Santos Gevara Medina Sr., 82, former Lower Yakima Valley resident, died Aug. 18, 2019. Born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Sept. 16, 1936. He also lived in Othello and Moses Lake.
Viewing and visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m., with burial at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Santos’ online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
