Santos Trevino, 77, of Grandview died June 15, 2021.
He was born February 9, 1944, in La Grulla, Texas.
Visitation was held Monday, June 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 1201 Missouri Grandview, WA 98930.
Interment followed funeral service at Grandview Cemetery N Elm St. A reception followed at the Blessed Sacrament Church McDonald Hall.
Those wishing to sign Santos’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.