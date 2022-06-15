Sara H. Maltos, 87, of Granger died June 7, 2022.
She was born October 8, 1934, in Cameron, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary of Recitation at 6 p.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger. Burial will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside
Those wishing to sign Sara’s memorial guest book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.