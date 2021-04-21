Segundo Gonzalez, 84, of Wapato died April 13, 2021.
He was born July 10, 1936, in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com
Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory in Wapato is in care of arrangements.
