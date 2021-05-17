Serafin Rosales Palomarez, 73, of Mabton died May 12, 2021.
He was born July 3, 1947, in Michoacán, Mexico.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside.
Those wishing on sign Serafin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
