Sharon Carolyn Moore, 74, of Kennewick died Feb. 14, 2020.
Former Outlook resident, she was born July 6, 1945 in Yakima.
Viewing and Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 21 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be at West Hills Cemetery in Yakima.
Those wishing to sign Sharon’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
